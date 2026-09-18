Chicago Bulls announce plans to celebrate the life and legacy of Stacey King

Team will host

Stacey King

Celebration Night on Feb. 4, 2027, and honor him throughout the season with a

memorial King band on uniform

By Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls announced plans to honor the life and legacy of three-time NBA Champion and broadcaster Stacey King, recently. Throughout the 2026-27 season, the team’s uniform will feature a band on the upper-left side with his last name and a microphone icon, a nod to his two decades as a broadcaster and the deep connection he built with generations of Bulls fans.

The organization will also host Stacey King Celebration Night on Feb. 4, 2027, when the team takes on the Oklahoma City Thunder at the United Center, just days after what would have been Stacey’s 60th birthday on Jan. 29. More information about the celebration will be announced at a later date.

Stacey passed away at the age of 59 on June 7, 2026. A deeply beloved member of the Bulls family, his connection to the organization and city of Chicago spanned more than three decades.

A member of the Bulls’ first three NBA championship teams from 1991-93, Stacey played an important role during one of the most historic eras in franchise history. Following his playing career, he became a defining voice of Bulls basketball, serving as an Emmy Award-winning broadcaster for more than two decades. Whether on the court, behind the microphone or interacting with fans, Stacey had a unique ability to make people feel connected to the game and to each other. His joy, authenticity and love for the Bulls left an indelible mark on generations of fans.

Details about Chicago Sports Network’s Bulls broadcast team will be shared ahead of the season. Bulls.com