Chicago Bulls announce 2023-24 Broadcast Schedule

In recent news, the Chicago Bulls released their 2023-24 broadcast schedule. NBC Sports Chicago (NBCSCH) will be the television home, and Audacy’s 670 AM The Score will serve as the radio home for all local broadcast Bulls basketball games during the 2023-24 season.

NBCSCH will carry all five pre-season games and 78 regular season games (40 home and 38 road). “Bulls Pregame Live” will air prior to every game on NBCSCH, with “Bulls Postgame Live” immediately following each contest. In addition, every Bulls game will be live-streamed, according to the Bulls.

The Bulls announced telecasts airing on NBCSCH will be made available to authenticated NBCSCH subscribers via nbcsportschicago.com and the NBC Sports app. The broadcast team will include Adam Amin calling play-by-play and three-time NBA champion and former Bull Stacey King providing analysis.

Audacy’s 670 AM The Score will serve as the team’s flagship radio station. The Score will broadcast two Bulls pre-season games, as well as all home and away regular and post-season games and pre- and post-game programming. The broadcast team will include Chicagoland Sports Hall of Famer Chuck Swirsky calling play-by-play, three-time NBA champion and former Bull Bill Wennington providing analysis and Alyssa Bergamini hosting the station’s post-game show, according to the Bulls.

The Bulls also mentioned the Latino Media Network will broadcast all 41 home games in Spanish on WRTO 1200AM. The Spanish radio broadcast team will have Elio Benitez returning as the station’s play-by-play announcer, who joins newly appointed analyst Miguel Esparza.

For a printable version of the Bulls 2023-24 schedule, fans are encouraged to visit Bulls.com.