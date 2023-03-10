Chicago Blackhawks trade franchise player Patrick Kane to New York Rangers for multiple draft picks

In recent news, the Chicago Blackhawks traded franchise star Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers.

According to NHL.com, Chicago will receive a 2023 second round pick, a 2025 fourth round pick and defenseman Andy Welinski from New York, plus defenseman Vili Saarijarvi from Arizona.

The Rangers will receive forward Patrick Kane and defenseman Cooper Zech.

The NHL stated the addition of the conditional second round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, the Blackhawks will now have 10 plus picks in this upcoming draft, including two first round picks, four second round picks and two third round picks. No other NHL team has eight picks in the first three rounds of the draft.

Kane recorded 45 points (16G, 29A) in 54 games with Chicago in 2022-23. The forward ranked second on the Blackhawks in goals, assists and points. Kane also led club forwards and ranked second among all Chicago skaters with 19:57 of ice time per game.

According to his bio, Kane was originally selected by the Chicago Blackhawks with the first overall pick in the 2007 NHL Draft. Kane departs the Blackhawks having recorded 1,225 points (446G, 779A) in 1,161 career regular-season games over 16 NHL seasons. He ranks second in franchise history in assists (779) and points (1,225) and ranks third in goals (446) and games played (1,161). The Buffalo, N.Y. native also ranks fourth in Blackhawks history with 122 power play goals and 67 game-winning goals, while he’s tied for second with nine overtime goals. Among U.S.-born players in NHL history, Kane ranks third in points, fourth in assists, and sixth in goals.

The three-time Stanley Cup champion (2010, 2013, 2015) has made 10 trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in his NHL career, having earned 132 points (52G, 80A) in 136 postseason contests. He ranks third in franchise history in assists (80), points (132) and games played (136), while he ranks fourth in goals (52).

Kane bio also states he was named to the NHL All-Star Game nine times in his career (2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020). Additionally, he was named a First Team NHL All-Star three times (2009-10, 2015-16, 2016-17), while also being named to the NHL All-Rookie Team in 2007-08 and a Second Team NHL All-Star in 2018-19. Kane won the Calder Memorial Trophy in 2008, becoming the first Blackhawks player to win the award since Ed Belfour in 1991. He was also named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner in 2013. Kane went on to secure the Art Ross Trophy, Hart Memorial Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award in 2016. He was the first player in franchise history to earn the Ted Lindsay Award, while he was the first Blackhawks player to win the Art Ross and Hart trophies since Stan Mikita in 1968. The forward also won a silver medal at the Olympics with Team USA in 2010.