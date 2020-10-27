Chicago Bears sign former Pro Bowl running back Lamar Miller to practice squad

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Writer

Following a season ending injury to running back Tarik Cohen, the Chicago Bears signed running back Lamar Miller to their practice squad with hopes to replace Cohen and add strength to the position.

Miller played college football at the University of Miami and was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. Miller also played for the Houston Texans and New England Patriots and suffered an ACL injury in 2019.

According to CBS Sports.com, the move give the Bears a former thousand-yard rusher to further deepen a backfield that has David Montgomery, Ryan Nall, and Artavis Pierce as the running backs currently on the active roster.

The move reunited Miller with offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and running backs coach Charles London, who he played under in Miami and Houston, respectively. Miller made the Pro Bowl with the Houston Texans in 2018.

In his early years, Miller attended Miami Killian Senior High School in Miami, Florida, where he played high school football as a star running back for the Cougars. In his senior season, Miller was named a Parade All-American after rushing for 1,749 yards on 217 carries with 22 touchdowns.

The team has also used converted receiver Cordarrelle Patterson in the backfield as a traditional back to help negate the absence of Cohen.