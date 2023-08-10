Chicago Bears sign defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to a one-year deal

In a recent announcement, the Chicago Bears signed free agent defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to a one-year deal worth $10.5 million on Friday, August 4, according to the Bears.

Ngakoue comes to Chicago with six seasons of experience with previous stops in Indianapolis (2022), Las Vegas (2021), Minnesota (2020), Baltimore (2020) and Jacksonville (2016-19), said the organization.

The organization also states Ngakoue has played in 110 games (102 starts), totaling 65.0 sacks, 202 tackles (163 solo), 134 QBH, 65 TFLs, 21 forced fumbles, 13 passes defended, three fumble recoveries, two interceptions and one touchdown.

Most recently in 2022, Ngakoue started in 15 contests for Indianapolis, where he logged 29 tackles (18 solo), 9.5 sacks for minus-62.5 yards, eight TFLs and one forced fumble.

He is currently one of just three players to register at least 8.0 sacks in each of the last six seasons, joining Aaron Donald (eight seasons) and Von Miller (seven seasons). Since entering the NFL in 2016, Ngakoue is tied for fourth in the league in forced fumbles.

A 2016 third-round draft pick out of the University of Maryland, Ngakoue was drafted No. 69 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. After four seasons with the Jaguars, Ngakoue finished his career in Jacksonville ranking second all-time in franchise history in sacks (37.5).

A Bowie, Maryland, native, Ngakoue attended Friendship Collegiate Academy in Washington D.C. Following graduation, he continued his football career at the University of Maryland (2013-15), where he crossed paths with fellow Maryland alum, D.J. Moore, during the 2015 season, the organization stated.