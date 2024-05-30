Chicago Bears, NFL Films and HBO announce Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears today announced that the club has been selected to participate in Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears, NFL Films and HBO’s unprecedented, in-depth perspective at the Chicago Bears as the team prepares for the 2024 season.

“Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears will provide our passionate fans across the world the ability to experience this unique and critical time in the history of our franchise,” stated President & CEO Kevin Warren.

For the first time in franchise history, the Chicago Bears will be featured on Hard Knocks, becoming the latest franchise to be featured on the ground-breaking documentary series, as camera crews from the acclaimed NFL Films chronicle the inner workings of the team, providing unparalleled access to the Bears in preparation for the 2024 season, narrated by Liev Schreiber.

“We are honored to feature such an iconic NFL franchise on ‘Hard Knocks,'” said NFL Films Senior Director and Supervising Producer Shannon Furman. “The Chicago Bears have a talented roster, coaching staff and front office all determined to match the expectations of a hungry fanbase. We are thankful to the entire organization for opening their doors to us for what is sure to be an exciting training camp this summer.”

The 18-time Sports Emmy-winning series debuts on HBO on Tuesday, August 6 at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT with the first installment of the five-part series. Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears will be available on all HBO platforms, with new hour-long episodes premiering each subsequent Tuesday.

“The 2024 training camp will be big for us in preparation for achieving our season goals and we look forward to bringing the fans at home along for the journey,” said general manager Ryan Poles.

“Our players, coaches and staff are excited to continue the process of building for the 2024 season,” noted head coach Matt Eberflus.

In advance of the franchise’s 105th season, the Chicago Bears will participate in four preseason games, starting with the Hall of Fame Game (7 p.m. CT on ESPN/ABC) on Thursday, August 1 in Canton, Ohio, a prelude to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Enshrinement Weekend.