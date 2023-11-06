Chicago Bears lose to the New Orleans Saints 24-17 in week 9

Chicago Bears logo (Pinterest)

The Chicago Bears would lose their seventh game of the season falling 24-17 to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, November 5, on the road.

According to the Bears, quarterback Tyson Bagent made his third NFL start on Sunday. The former Division II standout completed 18-of-30 passes for 220 yards with two touchdowns along with 70 rushing yards on eight attempts.

In the first half, Bagent completed 10-of-13 passes along with both touchdowns and a passer rating of 121.2, the eighth-highest passer rating in a first half by a Bears quarterback over the past five seasons.

On the second play of the game, Bagent hit wide receiver DJ Moore for a 16-yard gain. With that play, Moore eclipsed 700-receiving yards on the season. Coming into the game, Moore ranked fifth in the NFL in receiving yards. He would finish the game with three catches for 44 yards total.

The Crusader Player of The Game was tight end Cole Kmet. Kmet finished with 2 TDs, including one on Chicago’s opening drive, capping off a nine play, 75-yard drive (3:39).

The catch was Kmet’s fourth touchdown of the season and now has 12 plus for his career. The touchdown by Kmet was only the second touchdown the Saints defense allowed on their opponent’s opening drive. He caught his second touchdown of the day in the second quarter, capping off a six-play, 75-yard drive. This play marked Kmet’s second game with multiple touchdowns this season (fourth career multi-touchdown performance), the other coming in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos. He finished Sunday’s game with six catches for 55 yards and two touchdowns.

With his TD catches, he is tied for 4th place in receiving touchdowns among Bears tight ends with 14. He now sits behind Bears great tight ends Mike Ditka (34), Greg Olsen (20) and Desmond Cllark (18), and is tied with Martellus Bennett and Emery Moorehead.

Going back to their second to last drive against Minnesota in Week 6, the Bears scored touchdowns on eight consecutive red zone trips following Kmet’s second touchdown. The touchdown streak ended in the third quarter when kicker Cairo Santos connected on a 31-yard field goal (3:27).

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney hauled in a 38-yard reception on the final play of the first quarter. It was Mooney’s second-longest catch of the season. With the reception, Mooney eclipsed 2,500 career scrimmage yards. He recorded the 200th reception of his career in the second quarter. Mooney finished the game with five catches for 82 yards.

Mooney finished the first half with 70 receiving yards, the fifth-most in a first half in his career. Mooney’s 82 receiving

yards stands as the seventh-most he’s had in a single game in his career.

Running back D’Onta Foreman tallied the 500th carry of his career in the third quarter. He finished the game with 20

carries for 83 yards. Over the past four games, Foreman has 60 carries for 271 yards with 2 rushing touchdowns.

Final Score: Chicago 17, New Orleans 24

With the loss, the Bears are now 2-7 on the season and will play their next game on Thursday, November 9, at Soldier Field. Game time 7:15 p.m.

Offensive lineman Braxton Jones made his 20th-career start this afternoon. Linebackers T.J. Edwards and Jack Sanborn led the Bears’ defense in tackles on the afternoon with 15 (10 solo) and

nine (seven solo) respectively. This marked Edwards’ sixth game this season with 10+ tackles and his eighth game leading the Bears in tackles.

Defensive back Tyrique Stevenson recorded the 50th tackle of his career in the first quarter. He leads all Bears rookies

in tackles this season (53). Stevenson finished the game with five tackles (one solo). Defensive back Elijah Hicks recorded the 50th tackle of his career in the fourth quarter. He finished the game with six tackles (five solo).

(Information courtesy of the Chicago Bears).