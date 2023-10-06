Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus passes at the age of 80 

Photo caption: Dick Butkus (photo by Alan Light)

Known as one of the greatest linebackers in NFL history, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus passed away on Thursday, October 5, at the age of 80.

Butkus was an American football linebacker, sports commentator, and actor. He played football for the Chicago Bears of the National Football League (NFL) from 1965 to 1973.

He was invited to eight Pro Bowls, named a first-team All-Pro six times, and was twice recognized by his peers as the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year.

During his playing career he earned the reputation as a fierce tackler and for his relentless effort with which he played and is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most intimidating linebackers in professional football history, his profile states.

Butkus career stats include being named, 2× NFL Defensive Player of the Year (1969, 1970), 5× First-team All-Pro (1965, 1968–1970, 1972), 3× Second-team All-Pro (1966, 1967, 1971), 8× Pro Bowl (1965–1972), and George Halas Award (1974).

Among the honors, awards, and recognitions, Butkus made the NFL 1960s All-Decade Team, NFL 1970s All-Decade Team, NFL 75th Anniversary All-Time Team, NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team, Chicago Bears No. 51 retired, 100 greatest Bears of All-Time, UPI Lineman of the Year (1964), Big Ten Most Valuable Player (1963), Unanimous All-American (1963), Consensus All-American (1964) and Illinois Fighting Illini No. 50 retired.

Many football fans across the world will miss Dick Butkus.

(Information courtesy of Dick Butkus bio)