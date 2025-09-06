Chicago Bears Fans Can Get Free CTA Rides to Monday Night Football

CTA’s trains and buses are the best ways to get to various sporting events, concerts, neighborhood festivals and the Taste of Chicago in Grant Park; Weekend construction work to impact the Orange and Pink Lines

Are you ready for some football?! Sports fans, save money for concessions and team gear when you take the CTA to and from Soldier Field Monday night. Free rides will be provided to see the Chicago Bears play the Minnesota Vikings.

Molson Coors is sponsoring free rides after the game on the following CTA routes for three hours on Monday night from 10 p.m. – 1 a.m.:

#146 Inner Lake Shore/Michigan Express: Free rides post game when boarding from the bus stop at the stadium.

Free rides post game when boarding from the bus stop at the stadium. Roosevelt Red/Green/Orange Line: Free rides post game at the Roosevelt station.

Byline Bank is sponsoring free rides all day on the #128 Soldier Field Express route.

Customers traveling to other events around Chicagoland can save money by purchasing an unlimited rides pass, either the 1-Day ($5) – far more economical and convenient than the price of gas and parking – or the 3-Day ($15) pass – a real budget-saving move.

Service for Upcoming Events

Taste of Chicago

Grant Park – Fri. 9/5, Sat. 9/6 and Sun. 9/7 at 11 a.m.

Service:

Rail: All rail lines downtown will get you access to the event. Loop Elevated: Exit at either Washington/Wabash or Adams/Wabash Red and Blue Lines: Exit at Jackson and walk a couple blocks east

All rail lines downtown will get you access to the event.

Bus: Multiple bus routes in the area will be rerouted. For additional route information check our website: https://www.transitchicago.com/schedules/

Run Mag Mile 5K/10K

Grant Park – Sat. 9/6 at 7 a.m.

Service:

Rail: All rail lines downtown will get you access to the event. Loop Elevated: Exit at either Washington/Wabash or Adams/Wabash Red and Blue Lines: Exit at Jackson and walk a couple blocks east

All rail lines downtown will get you access to the event.

Bus: Multiple bus routes in the area will be rerouted. For additional route information check our website: https://www.transitchicago.com/schedules/

Printers Row Lit Fest

Dearborn Street between Ida B Wells Drive to Polk Street – Sat. 9/6 and Sun. 9/7 at 10 a.m.

Service:

Rail: Take the Blue Line and exit at the Lasalle station. Take the Red Line and exit at the Harrison station. Loop Elevated: Take the Brown, Orange and Pink Lines and exit at the Harold Washington Library-State/Van Buren station or the LaSalle/Van Buren exit.

Take the Blue Line and exit at the Lasalle station. Take the Red Line and exit at the Harrison station.

Bus: Several CTA routes in the area will be rerouted including the following:

Several CTA routes in the area will be rerouted including the following: #22 Clark

#62 Archer

For additional route information check our website: https://www.transitchicago.com/schedules/

Pilsen Mexican Independence Day Parade

Pilsen, 18th Street between Newberry and Wolcott – Sat. 9/6 at 12 p.m.

Service:

Rail: Take the Pink Line and exit at the 18th station.

Bus: Several CTA routes will provide the closest service to the event including the following:

Several CTA routes will provide the closest service to the event including the following: #8 Halsted #9 Ashland #18 16th-18th #60 Blue Island/26th



For additional route information check our website: https://www.transitchicago.com/schedules/

Von Steuben German Day Parade

Lincoln Avenue between Irving Park Rd to Lawrence –Sat. 9/6 at 2 p.m.

Service:

Rail: Take the Brown Line and exit at the Irving Park or Western stations.

Bus: Several CTA routes will provide the closest service to the festival including the following: #11 Lincoln #49B North Western #50 Damen #78 Montrose #80 Irving Park #81 Lawrence

Several CTA routes will provide the closest service to the festival including the following:

Several routes will be rerouted in the area. For additional route information check our website: https://www.transitchicago.com/schedules/

Sundays on State

State Street, between Randolph and Jackson – Sun. 9/7 at 11 a.m.

Service:

Rail: All rail lines downtown will get you access to the event.

All rail lines downtown will get you access to the event. Loop Elevated: Exit at either State/Lake, Washington/Wabash or Adams/Wabash.

Bus: Several bus routes in the area will be rerouted. For additional route information check our website: https://www.transitchicago.com/schedules/

United Center Events

Dua Lipa – Fri. 9/5 and Sat. 9/6 at 7:30 p.m.

The Who – Sun. 9/7 at 7:30 p.m.

Service:

Rail: Take the Green Line and exit at the new Damen station or exit at the Ashland station from either a Green or Pink line train.

Bus: Get to and from the following events via the #20 Madison and #50 Damen bus routes. Customers can also take the #19 United Center Express route post event.

Soldier Field

Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears – Mon. 9/8 at 7:15 p.m.

Service:

Rail: The Red, Orange and Green lines provide the closest access to Soldier Field. Exit at the Roosevelt station.

The Red, Orange and Green lines provide the closest access to Soldier Field. Exit at the Roosevelt station. Bus: Service on the #128 Soldier Field Express and #146 Inner Lake Shore/Michigan Express routes.

Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Service on the #146 Inner Lake Shore/Michigan Express route

Uncle Charlie’s R&B Cookout – Sat. 9/6 at 7:15 p.m.

Wrigley Field

Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs – Fri. 9/5, Sat. 9/6 and Sun. 9/7 at 1:20 p.m.

Service:

Red Line: The Addison station is located just a half block east of Wrigley Field.

The Addison station is located just a half block east of Wrigley Field. Purple Line: Before weeknight events only, Loop-bound Purple Line Express trains will stop at the Sheridan station.

Before weeknight events only, Loop-bound Purple Line Express trains will stop at the Sheridan station. Yellow Line: Take the Yellow Line and transfer at Howard to the Red Line; continue to Addison station. To accommodate fans returning home, the Yellow Line will run for an hour later from Howard – until midnight – for all night games at Wrigley Field.

Take the Yellow Line and transfer at Howard to the Red Line; continue to Addison station. To accommodate fans returning home, the Yellow Line will run for an hour later from Howard – until midnight – for all night games at Wrigley Field. #152 Addison: The #152 route will provide additional service on Cubs game days, with more frequent service two hours before and one hour after all games.

The #152 route will provide additional service on Cubs game days, with more frequent service two hours before and one hour after all games. Adjacent bus routes: Several CTA bus routes serve the Wrigley Field area, including:

Several CTA bus routes serve the Wrigley Field area, including: #8 Halsted

#22 Clark

#36 Broadway

#80 Irving Park

#151 Sheridan

There is a possibility that service can be rerouted. For additional route information check our website: https://www.transitchicago.com/schedules/

Rate Field:

Tampa Bay Rays vs. White Sox – Tue. 9/9 and Wed. 9/10 at 6:40 p.m., and Thu. at 1:10 p.m.

Service:

Red Line: Rate Field is just one block west of the Sox-35th station.

Rate Field is just one block west of the Sox-35th station. Green Line: The 35th-Bronzeville-IIT station is just three blocks east of the ballpark.

The 35th-Bronzeville-IIT station is just three blocks east of the ballpark. #35 31st/35th: The #35 route (which connects with Orange and Green lines) is the main bus route providing service to the stadium and operates during all game times.

The #35 route (which connects with Orange and Green lines) is the main bus route providing service to the stadium and operates during all game times. Adjacent bus routes: Several CTA bus routes serve the ballpark area, including: #1 Bronzeville/Union Station (during Monday – Friday rush periods only) #4 Cottage Grove #24 Wentworth (which runs Monday – Friday to 8:30 p.m.) #29 State #31 31st (which runs Monday – Friday to 7 p.m.) #39 Pershing (which connects with Orange and Green lines) #44 Wallace/Racine

Several CTA bus routes serve the ballpark area, including:

There is a possibility that service can be rerouted. Please check the service alerts on our website: https://www.transitchicago.com/alerts/

Construction Work to Temporarily Impact Orange and Pink Line Service

Between 4 a.m. on 9/6 and 1:30 a.m. on Mon. 9/8 rail service on Orange and Pink Line trains will operate counterclockwise on the Outer Loop. (More details)

Customers should board/exit Orange Line and Pink Line trains on the Brown Line platform at all Loop stations.

Orange Line: The first stop on the Loop will be Adams/Wabash and the last stop on the Loop will be Harold Washington Library-State/Van Buren.

The first stop on the Loop will be Adams/Wabash and the last stop on the Loop will be Harold Washington Library-State/Van Buren. Pink Line: The first stop on the Loop will be Washington/Wells and the last stop on the Loop will be Clark/Lake.

The first stop on the Loop will be Washington/Wells and the last stop on the Loop will be Clark/Lake. Loop Elevated trains are rerouted due to construction on a nearby building.

Note: Between 8am and 9am, Saturday, September 6, expect delays due to a nearby helicopter lift at the Chicago Board of Trade building.

Know before you go!

The CTA strongly recommends customers allow extra travel time and plan ahead by downloading the Ventra app, which allows you to manage your Ventra account, and also features a new trip planning tool powered by Google Maps.

Fare payment options: We offer a variety of convenient payment options—from smart devices to contactless credit cards. Learn more about payment options and ways you can maximize your dollars with our lower-priced unlimited-ride passes by visiting: transitchicago.com/fares/

Service updates: Stay in the loop on CTA service changes and alerts by subscribing to CTA Updates. For details about all CTA service, call 312-836-7000 or visit the CTA website at transitchicago.com.

# # #