Chicago Bears fall to the Green Bay Packers 41-25 on the road

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Editor

The Chicago Bears are now 5-6 on the season after falling 41-25 to Green Bay on Sunday Night Football. The Bears defense had one of their worst performances of the season surrendering 35 points to the Packers offense. “We understand where we’re at, and when you have games like this, you’ve gotta soul search,” said Matt Nagy, head coach of the Chicago Bears via NFL.com. “You’ve gotta be able to stop the bleeding.”

Nagy said after the loss to the Packers on Sunday that there’s a couple of directions he can go as a coach. But that his job as the leader of the team is to make sure that his players understand that. Nagy said the last five weeks have been extremely difficult for his team. And that the current five-game losing streak is not fun. “We all want to win,” said Nagy via NFL.com. “But the one reason why I’m here is to fight and to lead, and that’s what I think is most important during these times. When you go through these times, how do you respond? I think that’s the test of true character.”

Due to an injury to quarterback Nick Foles, quarterback Mitch Trubisky got the start on Sunday night and would return after being benched in week 3 of the season. Trubisky finished Sunday’s game throwing 3 touchdowns, for 242 passing yards, on 26 of 46 passing attempts. Trubisky was out played by his QB counter-part Aaron Rodgers, who finished the night going 21 for 29 in passing attempts, 211 yards and 4 TDs.

Rodgers picked the Bears apart with his lethal arm and a potent running game, as the Packers offense would score touchdowns on their first three possessions of the game.

Final Score: Packers 41, Bears 25.

With the loss, the Bears are on a five-game losing streak and are now 5-6 on the season.

The Chicago Crusader Newspaper Player of The Game:

Wide Receiver Allen Robinson, Bears, 8 catches, 74 yards, and 2 TD’s.