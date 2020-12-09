Chicago Bears fall to the Detroit Lions 34-30

By Joseph G. Phillips

The Chicago Bears are now 5-7 on the season after losing 34-30 to the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon, December 6, at Soldier Field.

In spite of leading most of the game against the Lions on Sunday, the Bears could not avoid a six-game losing streak.

“We’ve been on the other end of so many of these,” said coach Matt Nagy, via chicago- bears.- com. “And now to have a lead like this and lose this way, it stings. It hurts. They all sting. They all hurt. I think you could feel the excitement on the sidelines for our guys to come out and have that energy and be able to put points up on the board. I thought our guys, we did that.”

Although the loss was a tough pill to swallow for third-year head coach Matt Nagy, Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky had a pretty good day at the office.

The Bears QB passed for a team-high 267 yards and the one touchdown of the afternoon.

Trubisky performed great throughout the game and led his team to three straight scoring drives in the first half.

The lid did not come off Trubisky’s great performance until late in the fourth quarter—after a strip fumble by Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara shut down the Bears on the 7-yard line.

The strip fumble led to a 5-yard touchdown run by running back Adrian Peterson, giving the Lions a 34-30 lead with 1:37 left to play.

“I think I was just separating to where I was going to throw,” said Trubisky via chicagobears.com. “I saw Anthony Miller over the middle. So, I don’t know if I was pump faking and clutching it or if I was gonna pull the trigger.”

Trubisky said time was running out in the pocket and that Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara made a good play. “And the credit goes to him,” Trubisky said.

Final Score: Lions 34, Bears 30.

With the loss, the Bears are now tied for last place in the NFC North Division.

The Chicago Crusader Newspaper Player of The Game:

QB Mitch Trubisky, Bears, 267 passing yards, one touchdown, and one fumble.