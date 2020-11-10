Chicago Bears fall to New Orleans Saints 26-23 in OT

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Editor

After generating a 13-3 lead late in the first half, the Chicago Bears dropped their second game in a row with a 26-23 overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, November 1, at Soldier Field.

The Bears offensive line surrendered five sacks to the Saints defense and played very inconsistent throughout the game.

“We’re an elite team and we can play at a high level.,” said Akiem Hicks, defensive tackle of the Bears. “The consistency is something we need to improve on throughout the game.”

The Bears missed several opportunities to run up the score prior to half time after running back David Montgomery’s 38 yard run put the team in scoring position. But after failing to execute in the red zone, the Bears allowed the Saints to score 20 unanswered points before losing 26-23 in OT.

“The start of that third quarter I didn’t like, I don’t like, and it’s been a theme,” said Bears head coach Matt Nagy via NBC Sports Chicago. “Trust me, we’re looking at it. We’ve done different things in how to adjust that and it’s weird that it just keeps happening.”

In addition to the Bears lack of execution in the red zone, the tone of the game changed over a series of plays in the third quarter. This included a delay of game penalty by Bears quarterback Nick Foles, a sack surrendered by the Bears offense, a false start, a Saints 48-yard punt return and third string wide receiver Javon Wims ejection from the game after sucker punching Saints defender C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the head.

The penalty by Wims was an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on a crucial 2nd down and 5 for the Bears. The Bears went from 2nd down and 5 to 2nd down and 20 after receiving the 15 yard penalty.

Final Score: Saints 26, Bears 23 (OT)

With the Packers losing on Sunday, the Bears remain one game out of first place in the NFC North Division.

Chicago Crusader Players of The Game:

Wide Receiver Darnell Mooney, Bears, 69 yards, 1 TD.

Running Back David Montgomery, Bears, 21 attempts for 89 yards.