Chicago Bears fall 24-10 to Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football

By Joseph Phillips

Sports Editor



The Chicago Bears fell to 5-2 on the season, after losing 24-10 to the Los Angeles Rams on the road on Monday Night Football, October 26.

The Bears offense struggled to score a touchdown over four quarters of play and managed only to score a field goal offensively throughout the night against the Rams defense. But in spite of the loss, Bears quarterback Nick Foles said there is hope. And that the team is very fortunate to have a good record and the season isn’t over yet for neither the players nor the fans.

“We are very fortunate to be at 5-2 and everything is in front of us,” said Foles via a postgame press conference. “The season is not over. I think that is important to remind every single person, not only in the locker room, but everyone that is out there that the season is not over.”

Foles spoke with authority during the press conference to help remind the Bears that one loss doesn’t determine the season. Foles said the loss to the Rams could either do two things: 1) Bring the team closer together or 2) Put them against each other.

“Keeping it real. This is where you test your culture. This is where you test the people you work with, whether it’s the coaches or players. Like who are we going to be? Are we going to be in this together, or are we going to go against each other?” Foles asked.

Foles and the Bears offense are currently ranked 27th in scoring offense and 32nd in rushing yards per game in the NFL. Monday’s game marked the first time the Bears offense hasn’t scored a touchdown this season.

The Bears only touchdown came late in the game, courtesy of their defense. This was thanks to pass rusher Robert Quinn’s stripped fumble, which led to an 8-yard TD score by safety Eddie Jackson. Jackson’s touchdown on Monday night made it his sixth score in four years since joining the team.

Final Score: Rams 24, Bears 10.

With the loss, the Bears are now 5-2 in the NFC North Division.

The Chicago Crusader Player of The Game:

Safety Eddie Jackson, Bears, scored on an 8-yard fumble TD recovery.