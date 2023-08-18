Chicago Bears earn first preseason win over Tennessee Titans

Photo caption: Chicago Bears Wide Reciever D. J. Moore (#2)

In their first game of the 2023-24 NFL preseason, the Chicago Bears defeated the Tennessee Titans 23-17 on Saturday, August 12, at Soldier Field.

Quarterback Justin Fields threw for 129 yards, two touchdowns, and three completions on three passing attempts in the victory over the Titans.

“Today was a really good day to finish the week,” said coach Eberflus. “I thought our week was a really good week of practice. We started out and had a lot of really good situations, a lot of plays on the second day that we were doing with the pads, red zone, two-minute, all of those things.”

Eberflus continued: “We really stretched the limit in terms of the plays with the guys. It was good to get those guys in that situation. Second day, we had a 13- or 15-play drive, which was really good with the ones, and we had to put those guys in that situation because that’s what you get in the game. Really excited about that.”

After the game, Eberflus said he was very impressed with the first team offense. He said he was proud they were able to play each of their offensive series with no penalties. QB Justin Fields said it felt good to see the offense explode so quickly.

“It felt good,” said Fields. “I didn’t have to do too much work today. I threw two screens that went for about 50 or 60 yards.”

On how important getting the ball in others’ hands is for his health and longevity, Fields said: “For sure. When you have guys that can take a three-yard pass and go 50 yards, that just makes my job easier. It’s always good to have playmakers like that on the team. Just competing with each other and competing with the defense every day is just going to make us better. But as a quarterback, it’s always good to have playmakers like that.”

In addition to Fields’ offensive contributions, Eberflus stated the defense also played well.

Final Score: Bears 23,

Titans 17

With the victory, the Bears improved to 1-0 in the preseason. Their next game will be played on Saturday, August 19, versus the Indianapolis Colts. Game time is 6 p.m.