Chicago Bears come up short in a 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings 

The Chicago Bears are now 1-5 on the season after losing 19-13 to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, October 15, at Soldier Field.

Bears quarterback Justin Field was injured in the 2nd half and passed for less than 100 yards in the game. “In terms of injury update, we do have Justin Fields (injuring) his right hand, and we are evaluating it right now,” said coach Matt Eberflus. “We did take an X-ray. The X-ray is negative in terms of that and then we’ll see where it is tomorrow when we get the MRI. That’s all I know right now. That’s all I have on that”

Prior to the injury, Fields reached 1,800 rushing yards for his career in the third quarter. Entering Week 6, Fields ranked fourth in the NFL in rushing yards among quarterbacks.

In addition to Fields contributions, running back Darrynton Evans eclipsed 200 career-scrimmage yards in the first quarter and 150 career-rushing yards in the third.

He finished the game with nine carries for 32 yards.

Following Fields injury, quarterback Tyson Bagent made his NFL debut in the third quarter. Bagent finished the game completing 10 of 14 passes for 83 yards and rushing two times for four yards and one touchdown. He became the first Bears undrafted rookie to enter a regular-season game since Caleb Hanie did so in Week 7 of the 2009 season at Cincinnati.

In the fourth quarter, Bagent connected with wide receiver DJ Moore for a 24-yard reception, leading to Bagent pushing in for a 1-yard touchdown run, capping off the nine-play, 77 yard drive. This marked Bagent’s first career touchdown.

Final score: Bears 13, Vikings 19.

The Bears will play the Raiders on Sunday, October 22, at home. Game time 12 noon.