Chicago Bears celebrate 2023 Meijer Family Fest at Soldier Field

The Chicago Bears hosted their 2023 Meijer Family Fest on Sunday, August 6, at Soldier Field. The event was sponsored by Enjoy Illinois and Shell, and featured the team’s first practice of the year in Chicago.

The event provided fans with a unique opportunity to witness the team up close as they took the field for practice. The practice session was scheduled for 10:35 a.m.

Attendees had the opportunity to enjoy a range of entertainment, including performances by Staley Da Bear and the Chicago Bears Drumline brought to you by Shell.

During the event, fans were also treated to autograph sessions with both former players and current rookies’ post-practice brought to you by PNC.

In addition to the fans, Staley Da Bear celebrated his 20th season by offering special giveaways, and taking group photos for Staley’s Instagram.

Fans received a helmet poster upon entry, while supplies last.

According to NBC 5 Chicago, fans this summer can also pay a visit to one of nine Chicago Bears Training Camp practices open to the public. Illinois Chicago Bears Training Camp, at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, takes place July 26 through Aug. 14, with practices on July 27, 28, 29, 31 and Aug. 1, 4, 8, 9 and 10 open to the public.

“Enjoy Illinois Chicago Bears Training Camp is our first official in-person event of the new season and we look forward to welcoming back our passionate fans, business and community partners to Halas Hall again this year,”said Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren via NBC 5 Chicago. “This family-first experience is built for all Bears fans alike, with team practices being the center point and many other attractions, games and activities across our campus in Lake Forest throughout each open date.”

The Chicago Bears are a professional American football team based in Chicago. The Bears compete in the National Football League (NFL) as a member club of the league’s National Football Conference (NFC) North Division. The Bears have won nine NFL Championships, including one Super Bowl, and hold the NFL record for the most enshrinees in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the most retired jersey numbers. The Bears have also recorded the second-most victories of any NFL franchise, only behind the Green Bay Packers, according to the team bio.

The team bio also states that the franchise was founded in Decatur, Illinois, on September 20, 1920 and became professional on September 17, 1920, and moved to Chicago in 1921. It is one of only two remaining franchises from the NFL’s founding in 1920, along with the Arizona Cardinals, which was originally also in Chicago, the team bio states.

