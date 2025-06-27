Chicago Bears Announce 2025 Training Camp Schedule

|
The Chicago Bears unveiled their highly anticipated 2025 Chicago Bears Training Camp by LRS schedule, inviting fans to 11 open practice sessions at Halas Hall as the team prepares for the upcoming NFL regular season. In a new initiative this year, the Bears are partnering with LRS, a leader in waste diversion, recycling, and sustainability solutions, to implement Zero Waste initiatives throughout the camp, aiming for a more environmentally responsible event.
Tickets for all open practices are free of charge and will become available to the public starting Wednesday, July 9, at 10:00 a.m. CT, exclusively via ChicagoBears.com/Camp. All tickets will be mobile-only and accessible through the Chicago Bears Official App, brought to you by Verizon. The team strictly prohibits the resale or promotion of these free tickets.
“Training Camp is one of the most special moments on the Bears calendar. It’s a time where our team sharpens their focus, builds chemistry, and sets the tone for the season ahead,” stated Lee Twarling, SVP of Fan/Guest Experience and Stadium Operations for the Chicago Bears. “It is also a chance to bring our fans into the experience, allowing them to witness firsthand the dedication, preparation and intensity that fuels the Chicago Bears. The energy at Halas Hall during camp is electric, and it is powered by the passion of Bears fans who show up, year after year, in support of the upcoming season. We are thrilled to welcome our fans back to Halas Hall ahead of an exciting season.”
The open practice schedule at Halas Hall (all times approximate and subject to change) includes:
• Friday, July 25 – 8:30 a.m.
• Saturday, July 26 – 8:30 a.m.
• Tuesday, July 29 – 8:30 a.m.
• Wednesday, July 30 – 8:30 a.m.
• Thursday, July 31 – 8:30 a.m.
• Saturday, August 2 – 8:30 a.m.
• Thursday, August 7 – 11:00 a.m.
• Friday, August 8 – 10:30 a.m. (Joint practice with the Miami Dolphins)
• Wednesday, August 13 – 12:30 p.m.
• Thursday, August 14 – 11:00 a.m.
• Friday, August 15 – 10:30 a.m. (Joint practice with the Buffalo Bills)
Beyond the on-field action, the 2025 Training Camp will feature interactive football activities, a variety of local food and beverage vendors, and live entertainment. A detailed schedule of themed days, special events, and family-friendly activations will be released closer to the camp’s start on ChicagoBears.com/Camp.
The partnership with LRS marks a significant step towards environmental responsibility for the Bears. “At LRS, we believe sustainability starts with action, and there’s no better stage than Chicago Bears Training Camp to show what’s possible,” said Matt Spencer, CEO at LRS. “We’re proud to help power the first Zero Waste Training Camp by integrating smarter recycling, responsible resource use, and community education into every aspect of the experience. Together with the Bears, we’re setting a new standard for what it means to be green on and off the field.”
Following each open practice, fans will have the opportunity to get autographs from select Chicago Bears players, including dedicated kid-only autograph sessions, presented by LRS. Official Bears merchandise and exclusive Training Camp gear will also be available for purchase at the on-site Bears Pro Shop.
For fan convenience, free parking will be provided at Hawthorn Mall (60 Ring Dr., Vernon Hills, IL 60061), with continuous shuttle service to and from Halas Hall. ADA accessible shuttles will also be available. Shuttle service will commence 15 minutes prior to gate opening and continue for two hours after practice concludes. It is crucial for attendees to note that parking and drop-offs, including rideshare services, are strictly prohibited at Halas Hall or in surrounding areas.
In addition to the Halas Hall practices, the Chicago Bears also confirmed the return of 2025 Chicago Bears Family Fest at Soldier Field on Sunday, August 3. This event will offer fans a unique opportunity to witness the team’s first practice of the year at their home stadium, complete with entertainment and activities for all ages. Tickets for Family Fest will go on sale Friday, July 11, with more information to be announced at ChicagoBears.com/FamilyFest.
The 2025 Chicago Bears Training Camp is presented by LRS and proudly supported by Motorola Solutions and PNC. Fans are encouraged to follow @ChicagoBears on all social media platforms for the latest updates and to visit ChicagoBears.com/Camp for full details on access policies and regulations.