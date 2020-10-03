Chicago Bears Akiem Hicks distributed shoes to Boys & Girls Club

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Editor

Chicago Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks in collaboration with UnitedHealthcare and the Dreambuilders Foundation, delivered 150 pairs of new shoes to members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago’s Pedersen-McCormick facility, 4835 N. Sheridan Rd, on Chicago’s north side, on September 21.

The event took place in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood. Hicks along with other partners, was proud to support the initiative, distributing shoes to a select number of Chicago youth.

Normally it’s of great importance,” said Hicks via WGN. “But in these situations now with the things that have transpired in our country as of late, it’s important to be a giver, man. To be a person that thinks of others before themselves. To be someone that can be counted on. I enjoy doing these type of events and being out in my community and showing people that there’s somebody that’s got your back. There is somebody that believes in you. Especially for children, I think they’re having the hardest time.”

According to the Boys and Girls Club of Chicago, a $15,000 dollar grant was donated by the UnitedHealthcare organization to the Dreambuilders Foundation, to help provide the purchase of 150 pairs of new shoes for Chicago area youth.

With help from supporters like Hicks, UnitedHealthcare and the Dreambuilders Foundation, the BGCC can continue to commit to Chicago-area youth during these uncertain times and ensure their Club members receive essential items.

For more than 115 years, the BGCC organization has made significant strides toward helping nearly 20,000 young people, at 20 plus Clubs in communities that needed it the most. Their mission is to enable all young people, especially those who are in the most need, reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

Mimi LeClair, President and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago, and UnitedHealthcare officials, along with Hicks, were in attendance at Monday’s event.