Chicago Bears add former Pro Bowl Safety Tashaun Gipson on a one year deal

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Writer

After addressing several team needs in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears added another valuable piece to their defense on Friday, May 1, and signed veteran safety Tashaun Gipson to a one-year deal. At age 29, Gipson has appeared in 112 NFL games, made 104 starts in over eight seasons with the Browns (2012-15), Jaguars (2016-18) and the Texans (2019).

In addition to his eight-year career, Gipson also recorded 446 tackles, 23 interceptions (three of which he returned for touchdowns), 47 pass breakups and 13 tackles for loss After the Houston Texans released the 6-1, 212-pound safety last week, the Bears front office pounced immediately. Gipson made the Pro Bowl back in 2014, after registering a career-high six interceptions for the Cleveland Browns. Gipson, along with star safety Eddie Jackson, will look to improve the Bears defense next season.