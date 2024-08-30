Chicago Bears acquire DL Darrell Taylor and Chris Williams via trade

In recent news, the Chicago Bears agreed to a trade with the Seattle Seahawks to acquire defensive lineman Darrell Taylor in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round selection, pending a physical. The club also released defensive lineman Khalid Kareem and wide receiver Freddie Swain.

Since entering the league as a second-round selection (48th overall) by the Seahawks in the 2020 NFL Draft, Taylor has appeared in 49 games (13 starts) for Seattle over the last three seasons of action (2021-23), totaling 86 tackles (64 solo) including 21.5 sacks, along with six forced fumbles and one fumble recovered. Taylor set a career-high and shared the team-lead in 2022 with 9.5 sacks for the Seahawks, adding four forced fumbles on the season.

A native of Hopewell, Va., Taylor finished his collegiate career at the University of Tennessee (2015-19) with 19.5 career sacks, ranking top-10 in program history in quarterback takedowns, over his 43 career games played for the Volunteers. As a team captain in his final season at Tennessee in 2019, Taylor accumulated a career-best 8.5 sacks, the second-most among all defenders in the Southeastern Conference.

Chicago Bears Acquire DL Chris Williams

Following the move, the team acquired Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Chris Williams and a 2025 seventh-round selection for a 2025 sixth-round selection (via Miami).

Since entering the league as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft, Williams has appeared in 13 regular-season games, all with the Indianapolis Colts (2021-22), while having also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs (2023) and the final three weeks of the 2023 regular season, as well as the postseason, on the practice squad of the Cleveland Browns. Williams joins the Bears after spending the offseason and training camp with Cleveland. In his 13 career appearances, Williams has totaled six tackles (three solo), registering one quarterback hit. A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., Williams prepped collegiately at Wagner (2016-19), where he totaled 22 tackles for loss over four seasons of action, capping his tenure with first-team All-Northeast Conference honors in 2019.