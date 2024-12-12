Chicago basketball players face off in tournament on South Side

Chicago natives Reggie Rose and Mike Oliver host the 2024 Team Rose Shootout at Mt. Carmel High School on Chicago’s South Side.

On Saturday, December 14th and Sunday, December 15th athletes from several Chicago area high schools will come together to compete in a tournament that celebrates the love of basketball. The Team Rose Shootout, in its fourteenth year, is a chance for some of the top high schools to flex and flaunt all while having fun on the hardwood. “My vision was to give these players a chance to showcase their athleticism and love of the game in a high school gym taking it back to the old days,” says Reggie Rose, Co-Founder of the Team Rose Shootout.

Playing in this year’s tournament are some of the areas most boys and girls basketball teams like the Illinois State Champion Homewood Flossmoor Vikings, City Champion Curie Condors along with several other top high schools including St. Ignatius, Downers Grove North, Marian Catholic, Lindblom, Hyde Park, Whitney Young, Bloom, Payton, Riverside Brookfield, Evanston, Lemont, Hillcrest, Brother Rice, Oaklawn, Marist, Lincoln Way East, TF North, Mount Carmel, Downers Grove South, Kenwood, Lane, Mother McCauley, Crete Monee, DeLaSalle, Benet, Rich Township, DePaul and St. Lawrence.

Several former professional basketball players and local celebrities will be in attendance at the event.