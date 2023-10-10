Chicago-based non-profit to bring together African American women for introspective retreat

Photo caption: A group picture from the 2022 I Am That Woman retreat

The I Am That Woman Movement (IATW) has announced the 2023 I Am That Woman Retreat – Reclaiming Your Strength, Courage, and Wisdom: a 5-day, 4-night women’s wellness retreat at The Scottsdale Plaza Resort and Villas, Scottsdale, AZ from October 25-29, 2023. The Retreat, targeting women ages 40 and up, will feature both personal and professional development, 12 powerful life-transforming sessions, six world-renowned speakers, plus opportunities for networking with influencers, entrepreneurs and established businesswomen from around the country. The sessions will focus on the five pillars of wellness – Mental, Emotional, Spiritual, Physical, and Financial well-being. Additionally, women attending this year’s 5-day luxury retreat will receive a SWAG bag, daily breakfast and lunch, private day-tour and lunch to Sedona (visiting five sites); welcome and celebration receptions, option to play golf and tennis; as well as enjoy spa treatments, meditation, and yoga and so much more.

Workshop sessions on topics such as Self-Care: Learning to Live, A Time to Prosper, The Nutritional Balance to Your Physical Wellbeing and The Psychology of Mind Power: Are You Who You Say You Are? will be led by world-renowned speakers. Presenting an impressive roster of experts coming from across the country, including: Jennifer Bridgeforth, Founder & President JBE/The Phoenix Group; Eyvette Jones Johnson, The Change Makers Champion; Chef Jamika Pessoa, Celebrity Chef, TV Host, and Influencer; Christopher Gandy, owner, Midwest Legacy Financial Planning; Dr. Portia Lockett, Grief Recovery Method Specialist; Twyler Jenkins, Founder/CEO, I Am That Woman Movement; Valerie Tyler, owner VT Fit/Yoga Instructor and Health and Wellness; Latia Vaughan, Futurist/Luncheon Keynote Speaker. Some of the speakers have very unique backgrounds: Gandy is a former NBA player who now owns the Midwest Legacy Financial Planning firm. Vaughan is one of only five African American futurists in the country. Jones Johnson’s work changed the lives of people on Skid Row in Los Angeles into successful entrepreneurs and corporate executives. Chef Jamika is a celebrity chef, TV Host and has been featured on many national television shows.

The I Am That Woman Retreat (IATW) was created to be an intimate, peaceful gathering of like-minded women who come together and pour into each other and learn about their holistic wellness; as they build their careers and provide insightful guidance for those transitioning into the next phase of their lives. Founder Twyler Jenkins, President of I Am That Women Movement, stated “This retreat is about ‘Learning to Live’ through holistic wellness. We spend most of our lives existing and not living, because we do not take the time to be still, be quiet, and be open to find our divine purpose and mission,” said Jenkins. “It is designed to open us up to receive the steps for our ‘next’ phase of life. It’s where personal meets business and a powerful transformation happens within.”

“Each day of the Retreat is designed to provide women with a well-rounded experience of personal reflection, learning, sharing and fun. I am excited to join a movement for and about women to help them live as their best selves,” said speaker Eyvette Jones Johnson. “They will surely leave recharged and optimistic, having a framework to step forward into life-transforming experiences in their professional and personal lives.”

The Retreat will close with a celebration of lessons learned, breakthroughs, and new friendships in sisterhood at a closing dinner on Saturday night.

Tickets for the Scottsdale getaway are now on sale through Tuesday, October 24, 2023, based on availability, at www.iamthatwomanmovement.org. Secure your spot today!