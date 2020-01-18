Chicago Bar Association announces Driver’s License Reinstatement Expo January 25

Residents can receive free legal advice on reinstating their suspended or revoked driver’s licenses

Chicago-area residents who have had their Illinois driver’s license suspended or revoked, and are in need of legal assistance, are encouraged to attend a unique Driver’s License Expo January 25 at Malcolm X College.

The Chicago Bar Association is partnering with the Pilsen Neighbors Council and Malcolm X College to offer the Expo to assist individuals who have had their licenses revoked or suspended for violations such as failing to pay court fees, failing to submit a vehicle for emissions testing, too many unpaid parking tickets, driving without insurance, failing to pay child support, or driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Also partnering in the Expo is the Cook County Public Defender’s Office, the Circuit Court of Cook County, the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office, Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, and the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s Office.

The Driver’s License Reinstatement Expo will be held on Saturday, January 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 pm at Malcolm X College, 1900 W. Jackson Blvd.

Attendees seeking legal advice regarding their suspended or revoked driver’s licenses are asked to just bring a copy of their Illinois Driver’s License Abstract, which can be obtained at an Illinois Secretary of State Driver’s License Facility. No pre-registration is required just to receive free legal advice.

“Having a valid driver’s license or government-issued identification card is crucial in obtaining employment and functioning as a productive member of our communities,” said Maryam Ahmad, the First Vice President of the Chicago Bar Association.

“We are thrilled to bring these resources to our communities to help residents navigate the often complicated process of obtaining valid driving privileges and staying out of the criminal justice system.”

To obtain more information or to register for the Expo, go to www.pilsenneighbors.org/dlrexpo.