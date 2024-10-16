Chicago-area nonprofit host celebrate dinner 

TO RAISE MONEY FOR KIDS IMPACTED BY POVERTY & VIOLENCE

Kids Above All’s 2024 Annual Celebration Dinner is Thursday, October 17 at the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago. This year’s event celebrates the organization’s 130th anniversary of building better lives for children and families impacted by poverty, violence, and injustice. It also highlights the perseverance and accomplishments of the youth in Kids Above All’s programs and honors distinguished business, civic, and faith leaders who have made a difference for children in the community. To support the event or for more information, visit Kids Above All’s website.

What: 2024 Annual Celebration Dinner

Who: Kids Above All

Why: To raise money for children impacted by poverty, violence and injustice

When: Thursday, October 17, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. CST

Where: Four Seasons Hotel

120 E. Delaware Pl.

Chicago, IL 60611