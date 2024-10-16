Chicago-area nonprofit host celebrate dinner 

TO RAISE MONEY FOR KIDS IMPACTED BY POVERTY & VIOLENCE
Kids Above All’s 2024 Annual Celebration Dinner is Thursday, October 17 at the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago. This year’s event celebrates the organization’s 130th anniversary of building better lives for children and families impacted by poverty, violence, and injustice. It also highlights the perseverance and accomplishments of the youth in Kids Above All’s programs and honors distinguished business, civic, and faith leaders who have made a difference for children in the community. To support the event or for more information, visit Kids Above All’s website.
What: 2024 Annual Celebration Dinner
Who: Kids Above All
Why: To raise money for children impacted by poverty, violence and injustice
When: Thursday, October 17, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. CST
Where: Four Seasons Hotel
120 E. Delaware Pl.
Chicago, IL 60611