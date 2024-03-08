Chicago Architecture Center hosts Engineering Fest

STUDENTS PARTICIPATE IN the Annual Chicago Architecture Center’s Engineering Fest. They met at the Willis Tower (better referred to as the Sears Tower) to dive into elements of engineering and architecture.

The Chicago Architecture Center held its annual Engineering Fest at the Willis Tower on February 24. The theme “Building Tall,” and the festival gave participants an opportunity to build and learn, explore Willis Tower, meet engineers, and learn how architecture and engineering work together to develop our cities.

Activities, such as the walking tour and city planning challenge, were targeted at youth aged 8-12 and their families. Again this year, the festival was free and participants received free passes to the CAC, valid until the end of the year.