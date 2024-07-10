Chicago 2024 Host Committee Successfully Recruits 12,000+ Volunteers

Today, the Chicago 2024 Host Committee announced that it has received more than 12,000 completed volunteer applications, surpassing a critical planning milestone more than a month before the Democratic National Convention in August.



The Host Committee received volunteer applications from every zip code in Chicago. Nearly three quarters of all applications were submitted by Illinois residents.



“Chicago, Illinois, and the Midwest are beyond excited to host this summer’s convention and there is no clearer proof than today’s massive planning milestone,” said Chicago 2024 Host Committee Executive Director Christy George. “Our team has been working diligently to spread the word about the volunteer opportunities available at the convention and we are thrilled to welcome volunteers from all across Chicago and Illinois.”



“Our team, including the Neighborhood Ambassadors, have been pounding the pavement since January to spread the word about volunteering at the Democratic National Convention,” said Chicago 2024 Host Committee Senior Director of Civic and Community Engagement Mo Green. “I am deeply grateful for their hard work and look forward to hosting one of the most inclusive, sustainable, and accessible conventions in history with the help of our volunteers.”



The Host Committee’s Neighborhood Ambassadors successfully recruited more than 1,400 volunteers from across the Chicagoland area. In January, the Host Committee launched its Neighborhood Ambassadors program to assist with community engagement and volunteer recruitment. Neighborhood Ambassadors were selected from each of Chicago’s 77 community areas and several surrounding suburbs, and are responsible for recruiting volunteers, as well as hosting neighborhood events and serving as the liaison between their communities and convention leadership.



Volunteers are the lifeblood of the convention and work in a wide variety of roles across the official convention venues, hotels, and airports. Volunteer contributions include, but are not limited to, greeting guests, giving directions, assisting with event check-in, providing transportation for credentialed guests and dignitaries, and much more. The time commitment for volunteers will vary depending on the needs of each role.



The volunteer application will remain open until all shifts have been filled. Interested volunteers can still apply at Chicago2024.com/volunteer.