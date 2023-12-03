Chicago 2024 Host Committee and Democratic National Convention Committee seek requests for proposal for hospitality event planning services

The Chicago 2024 Host Committee and the Democratic National Convention Committee (DNCC) today released new requests for proposal (RFP) for hospitality event planning services for the three major events surrounding the Convention: the Delegate Welcoming Event, Media Welcoming Event, and Volunteer Appreciation Event.

The RFP can be found on the Host Committee website, www.chicago2024.com. Submission of an intent to bid is due Friday, December 29, 2023, and submission of bids are due by 5 p.m. Central Time on Monday, January 8, 2024. Interested applicants must submit an intent to bid prior to submitting a finalized bid for consideration.

The Host Committee and DNCC are seeking comprehensive proposals from qualified individuals or companies to provide event planning services for one, two, or all three of the major hospitality events to be sponsored by the Host Committee. The Delegate Welcoming Event for delegates and alternates will host approximately 10,000-12,000 people; the Media Welcoming Event will host approximately 15,000 news media personnel, Democratic party officials, and guests; and the Volunteer Appreciation Event will host approximately 10,000–12,000 Convention volunteers. All of the events will be held within the City of Chicago.

“Chicago has a rich history of throwing major, large-scale events and the local talent available to us is unparalleled,” said Host Committee Executive Director Christy George. “We look forward to reviewing these proposals and working with the world-class hospitality workers our city is known for.”

“We are excited to work with local talent that will help us give a warm welcome to Chicago for the delegates nominating President Biden and Vice President Harris, media covering the Convention, and the volunteers who will make it all possible,” said DNCC Executive Director Alex Hornbrook.

The Host Committee anticipates that a decision announcement, which may be a notice of intent to award the contract or a notice that no contract will be awarded based on this RFP process, will be issued no later than Tuesday, January 30th, 2024. As with previous RFPs, the Host Committee and DNCC will evaluate bids based on numerous criteria, including but not limited to: experience, reliability, costs, relationships to Chicago and the surrounding region, participation of union labor, women, minorities, veterans, and persons with disabilities.