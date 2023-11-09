Chicago 2024 Host Committee and Democratic National Convention Committee seek requests for proposal for construction manager

Following a second successful outreach summit that engaged local, diverse vendors from the Chicagoland area, the Chicago 2024 Host Committee and the Democratic National Convention Committee (DNCC) have released a new request for proposal (RFP) for Construction Manager for the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

The RFP can be found on the Host Committee website, www.chicago2024.com.

Submission of an intent to bid is due by Thursday, November 30, 2023, and submission of final bids is due Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Central Time. Interested applicants must submit an intent to bid prior to submitting a finalized bid for consideration.

“Our construction contractors summit held at Malcolm X College welcomed more than 150 individual registrations and is yet another example of the incredible talent we have available to us for the 2024 Democratic National Convention,” said Host Committee Executive Director Christy George. “We look forward to continuing our outreach to businesses and individuals across the Chicagoland area to identify the local experts that will help us make the Convention a success.”

“The Construction Manager is essential for bringing our convention to life for attendees in the arena and viewers around the world,” said DNCC Executive Director Alex Hornbrook. “The Democratic National Convention is an event unlike any other, and we are thrilled to work with the best businesses and contractors in Illinois to get the job done.”

The Construction Manager serves as the general contractor for all physical modifications that need to be made at the United Center. This contract requires strong knowledge of arena construction and event safety codes and the scope of work will include, but is not limited to, seat removal and replacement, protection of suites converted for media use, and cable management.

As with previous RFPs, the Host Committee and DNCC will evaluate bids based on numerous criteria, including but not limited to: experience, reliability, costs, relationships to Chicago and the surrounding region, participation of union labor, women, minorities, veterans, and persons with disabilities.