CHI FOOD TRUCK FEST AT DALEY PLAZA KICK-OFF

On Friday, May 17, Chicago Department of Business Affairs & Consumer Protection (BACP) Commissioner Kenneth J. Meyer will stop-by the Chicago Food Truck Fest to welcome the food trucks back for another season. The fest is the way to escape the ordinary lunch by enjoying a variety of cuisines with the backdrop of a Chicago landmark, the Chicago Picasso sculpture. From barbecue to tacos, the food trucks roll onto Daley Plaza offering local food favorites.

The festival will feature a rotating selection of food trucks from around the city at Daley Plaza every Friday beginning May 17 through October 4, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Additional information can be found by visiting Chicago.gov/FoodTruckFest

The Chicago Food Truck Fest line-up will be announced each week on BACP social media platforms and using the hashtag #ChiFoodTruckFest. Follow ChicagoBACP on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
