CHI FOOD TRUCK FEST AT DALEY PLAZA KICK-OFF

On Friday, May 17, Chicago Department of Business Affairs & Consumer Protection (BACP) Commissioner Kenneth J. Meyer will stop-by the Chicago Food Truck Fest to welcome the food trucks back for another season. The fest is the way to escape the ordinary lunch by enjoying a variety of cuisines with the backdrop of a Chicago landmark, the Chicago Picasso sculpture. From barbecue to tacos, the food trucks roll onto Daley Plaza offering local food favorites.

The festival will feature a rotating selection of food trucks from around the city at Daley Plaza every Friday beginning May 17 through October 4, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Additional information can be found by visiting Chicago.gov/FoodTruckFest.

The Chicago Food Truck Fest line-up will be announced each week on BACP social media platforms and using the hashtag #ChiFoodTruckFest. Follow ChicagoBACP on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.