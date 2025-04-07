From April 7 to 13, 2025, Strack & Van Til customers can make a big impact with small change through the grocer’s Checkout Challenge Round Up, benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana. During this weeklong campaign, shoppers across the Region will have the opportunity to round up their total at checkout, with all proceeds supporting local youth.

Each day after school, one in five children are left without a safe and structured environment, according to the Afterschool Alliance. Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana fills this critical gap by offering affordable after-school programs for kids ages 5 to 18, ensuring thousands of children have a safe space to learn, grow, and succeed.

“Funds raised through the Checkout Challenge Round Up help us keep our doors open and our programs strong,” said Mike Jessen, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana. “We serve more than 8,000 youth annually, many of whom face economic hardship, food insecurity, and other daily challenges. Thanks to partners like Strack & Van Til, we’re able to support these kids through homework help, mentoring, sports leagues, music classes, and much more.”

Recent Club enhancements include sensory rooms for neurodivergent children, an interactive music program, and upcoming dodgeball and flag football leagues. Major initiatives currently underway include a new teaching kitchen and community cafe in Portage, major renovations to the Gary Club, and new leadership and career exploration programming set to launch this fall.

The Checkout Challenge Round Up is part of Strack & Van Til’s 95-year tradition of philanthropy and community engagement across Northwest Indiana.

To learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, including how to donate or volunteer, visit bgcgreaternwi.org.