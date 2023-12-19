Check your Illinois Lottery tickets – over $4 million in prizes remain unclaimed

The Illinois Lottery is encouraging anyone who could use some extra holiday cash to check their old lottery tickets. There are currently over $4.3 million worth of unclaimed Lucky Day Lotto and Powerball tickets in Illinois – two of which will expire in the first half of 2024.

The two tickets expiring early next year are:

A Lucky Day Lotto ticket valued at $225,000 that was purchased at a Mobil on St. Charles Road in Bellwood in April.

A Lucky Day Lotto ticket valued at $450,000 that was purchased at Kostner Korner on West Howard in Skokie in June.

There are currently nine Illinois Lottery prizes in 2023 that are still unclaimed, totaling $4.35 million.

Winners have one year from the original draw date to claim their prize.

If you bought a Lucky Day Lotto or Powerball ticket this year, you may want to check your old jacket pockets, purses, car glove box, or wherever you may have placed an old lottery ticket.

A full list of unclaimed jackpot prizes can be found here. For more information please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

