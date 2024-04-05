Che “Rhymefest” Smith to run for Board of Education for Chicago Public Schools

Rhymefest (left) and Marcell

Watch the Press Conference here: https://www.facebook.com/567602963/videos/343020332084929/

Che “Rhymefest” Smith

Che “Rhymefest” Smith, Community Advocate and Grammy and Golden Globe-winning Hip-Hop Artist, today announced his candidacy for the Chicago Board of Education in District 10.

Smith said, “As a product of Chicago’s south side and Chicago public schools who’s been able to navigate the world professionally, artistically and lovingly, I’m moved to serve the community that’s given me so much.”

My Priorities as a School Board member are the following:

1) Safety and Well Being;

We must prioritize students’ mental and emotional well-being by ensuring easy access to counseling, creating a supportive environment for students and families and implementing practices and policies to prevent bullying and school violence.

2) Financial stability and growth;

We must create fiscal responsibility and transparency. I will promote long-term financial planning to sustainably support educational initiatives and programs. I want to make sure Science, Math and Art Clubs and programs that work are institutionalized and not cut in a budget crunch from under our children’s success.

3) Community Engagement, Participation & Partnerships;

Establishing mechanisms for community input and youth involvement in decision-making processes is a priority. Building Civic Engagement opportunities within schools and ensuring information is transparent and understandable.

Che “Rhymefest” Smith said, “I’ve been moved to serve my community and the 10th district as a member of the Chicago public school board. I plan to bring fiscal accountability and care to the children and families our institution has an obligation to serve.

Only 23% of our 3rd through eighth-grade students read at grade level; that’s too low! Many students and families don’t feel as safe as they should at their local schools. Historically, many teachers and principals have lacked the full-scale support they deserve to foster healthy environments. This is a historic moment in our city’s history, and I’m asking for ALL HANDS ON DECK- as we reimagine and reshape our Chicago schools to be the best in the world.”