Box Office revenue nationwide falls to record low of just $300,000

Crusader Staff Report

Chatham’s popular Studio Movie Grill is temporaily closed, management says on its website.

Popular among Blackl patrons, the theater is one of dozens facilities across the country that Studio Movie Grill closed amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The chain did not give a date on when its theaters will reopen.

“The safety of our team and our guests is our #1 priority,” Studio Movie Grill said on its website. “These SMG locations are temporarily closed in consideration of government mandates and in partnership with local authorities. Please expect Popular with modifications to other SMG locations including temporary closures and/or adjusted hours of operation.”

Governor J.B. Prtizker this week urged limited gatherings of no more than 10 people as four people have died from the virus and the number of cases in Illinois soared to nearly 500. Health officials say the total number of cases could hiut 3,400 by next week. On Friday, 40 new cases in Cook County were confirmed.

With it’s massive full-service bar and theater dine-in service, Studio Movie Grill in Chatham had become a popular attraction since it completed a multi-million dollar renovation in 2017. Located off of Dan Ryan Expressway on 87th Street, the facility includes 1,400 luxury seats in 14 auditoriums.

Other movie chains have closed their theaters because of the health crisis. AMC, the largest theater chain in the U.S., shut its 630 locations in the country starting March 17. The closures remain in effect for at least six to 12 weeks, AMC said.

Its closest rival, Regal Cinemas, also shut down its U.S. theaters starting March 17. Regal did not give a time frame for reopening its 543 U.S. theaters.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, box office revenue limped to a historic low of $300,000 or less on Wednesday as the vast majority of cinemas in North America closed their doors indefinitely due to the coronavirus crisis.

That compares to $10.7 million in revenue on the same Wednesday a year ago, resulting in a year-over-year decline of 97 percent.