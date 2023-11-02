Chatham and Garfield Park disaster recovery centers closing permanently

The Disaster Recovery Centers in Chatham and in Garfield Park will close operations permanently Saturday, November 4 at 5 p.m. Cook County residents who suffered losses during the June 29 – July 2 storms and flooding, and still need in-person assistance can find the remaining centers at FEMA Disaster Recovery Locator.



The Chatham (Pullman) Imani Village center, located at Avalon Park, 9501 S. Cottage Grove Ave Door B., Chicago, will be open 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday until it permanently closes Saturday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m.



The Garfield Park center, located at the Community Service Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave., Chicago, will be open 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday until it permanently closes Saturday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m.



Recovery Centers are not the only way to get help from FEMA. While the application period is now closed, FEMA will continue to receive and process appeals and assist applicants with questions. The FEMA Helpline, 800-621-3362, is staffed by multilingual operators ready to assist survivors with registrations and any other questions they have. Survivors can also use Disasterassistance.gov or download the FEMA App on their phones.



For additional information about the disaster recovery operation in Illinois, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4728.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Reasonable accommodations, including translation and American Sign Language interpreters via Video Relay Service will be available to ensure effective communication with applicants with limited English proficiency, disabilities and access and functional needs. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-3362 (including 711 or Video Relay).