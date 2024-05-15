Chase Corporate Challenge returns to Grant Park

City of Chicago officials welcome back the J. P. Morgan Chase Corporate Challenge on Thursday, May 16 returns to Grant Park. The 3.5-mile race starts at 6:50 p.m. with approximately 16,500 participants. For additional details, visit jpmorganchasecc.com.

Street Closures begin Thursday, May 16 as early as 10 a.m. and include the following streets and times:

Jackson

Between DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Columbus Drive: 10 a.m.–Midnight

Between Columbus Drive and Michigan Avenue: 6:15–9 p.m.

Columbus

Between Ida B. Wells Drive and Monroe Street: 6:15–9 p.m.

Between Ida B. Wells Drive and Roosevelt Road: 6:30–8 p.m.

Between Monroe Street and South Water Street: 6:15–8:30 p.m.

Between Wacker Drive and South Water Street: 6:15–8:30 p.m.

Between Illinois Steet and Intermediate Wacker: 6:30–8:15 p.m.

Ramp from Lower Columbus Drive: 6:15–8:30p.m.

Balbo

Between Michigan Avenue and DuSable Lake Shore Drive: 6:15–8 p.m.

Ida B. Wells

Between Columbus Drive and Michigan Avenue: 6:15–8 p.m.

Congress Plaza

Between Harrison Street and Van Buren Street: 6:30–8 p.m.

Monroe

Between Michigan Avenue DuSable Lake Shore Drive: 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Mid-Level Randolph

Between Mid-Level Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive: 6:30–8:30 p.m.

South Water

Between Stetson and Columbus: 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Intermediate Wacker Dr

Between Stetson and DuSable Lake Shore Drive: 6:30–8:15 p.m.

Motorists in the area along the race route should be prepared for heavy increased traffic and reroutes. Street closures will be in effect to ensure public safety. Traffic Control Aides (TCAs) will be on hand to direct flow and traffic impacts from. Public transportation is encouraged. For more information on CTA services and reroutes, visit transitchicago.com or call 312-836-7000 from any area code/1-888-YOUR-CTA.

Report Suspicious Activity: If You See Something Say Something. The City reminds the public to be aware of their surroundings and to report suspicious activity. If you notice something suspicious, notify onsite security or call 9-1-1. If You See Something, Say Something™ is a national anti-terrorism public awareness campaign that emphasizes the importance of reporting suspicious activity to law enforcement authorities.

Chicago OEMC App

Residents and visitors are encouraged to download the Chicago OEMC App as a public safety tool providing public safety information, preparedness tips, emergency alerts, weather information and more in the palm of your hand. The app is now available through the Apple App and Google Play stores or visit Chicago.gov/OEMC.

Grant Park and Lakefront Poles Markers/Location Identifiers: For public safety on the lakefront, residents and visitors are reminded to be aware of the numbers attached to the light poles throughout the Grant Park area and along the lakefront. The green signs with white letters and numbers are also located from 5700 N. DuSable Lake Shore Drive to 6600 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, and on the lakefront from Oak Street to Fullerton and Montrose to Foster Avenue to help residents reference their location within the park to friends, family and first responders if when you call 9-1-1.

Weather

OEMC and race officials will be monitoring the weather conditions and advise residents to be prepared and check the weather before heading out and to follow instructions and heed all warnings from public safety officials. For the most up-to-date weather information, please tune into local media or download the Chicago OEMC App to get the latest forecast, radar and other information.

The Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) will monitor events in collaboration with public safety partners. OEMC will issue any alerts and notifications needed to keep residents and attendees up to date on weather conditions and emergencies. Sign up for NotifyChicago alerts at NotifyChicago.org. OEMC also issues TEXT alerts for lakefront notices, issues affecting businesses or COVID-19 updates:

CHILAKE: For lakefront notices, TEXT “CHILAKE” to 7-8-0-1-5

CHIBIZ: For alerts affecting businesses, TEXT "CHIBIZ" to 6-7-2-8-3

For additional information on emergency preparedness information, visit the OEMC website at Chicago.gov/OEMC. Follow the Office of Emergency Management and Communications on Facebook (@coemc), X-Twitter(@ChicagoOEMC) and Instagram (chicago_oemc_911).