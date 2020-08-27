Chaos in Kenosha after police involved shooting

By J. Coyden Palmer

Days of civil unrest have followed a controversial shooting by a police officer of an African American man in this relatively quiet Wisconsin city, a 45-minute drive for former Chicago residents searching for a better way of life. Their peace was shattered on Sunday, August 23, when a Kenosha city police officer pumped seven bullets into the back of James Blake, after the 29-year-old scuffled with officers and then allegedly attempted to get into his vehicle with a knife in his possession, according to police.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating the case, as Wisconsin law does not allow for a law enforcement agency to investigate itself when a lethal use of force is used.

While specifics of the event are still being investigated, the Crusader has learned some details from witnesses to the event.

Blake was at the scene to try to break up a fight that was occurring between two females, according to witnesses. A witness who wanted her identity to remain anonymous told the Crusader at least one of the women involved in the fight was a mother of one of Blake’s three children.

Kenosha police stated they were called to the scene to respond to a domestic call. Blake’s girlfriend dialed 911 and told police there was a person at her residence who was not supposed to be there, authorities say.

The three officers who were on the scene to respond to the call have all been placed on administrative leave.

Video of the event shows Blake scuffling with three Kenosha police officers shortly before walking around to the driver’s side of the car. An officer attempted to restrain him and then fired the fateful shot. Blake’s injuries will leave him paralyzed for the rest of his life, according to his attorney, Benjamin Crump.

Crump said those trying to bring up Blake's past criminal record are missing the bigger picture; African Americans being disproportionately shot by police officers.

Crump said those trying to bring up Blake’s past criminal record are missing the bigger picture; African Americans being disproportionately shot by police officers.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Call identified Rusten Sheskey as the officer who fired his service weapon. He was the only officer who fired shots. He has been with the department for seven years.

“Mr. Blake admitted he had a knife in his possession and they recovered the knife on the floorboard on the driver’s side of the vehicle,” said Attorney General Call. All officers involved are cooperating with the investigation he added.

“While we want to move as quickly as we can, we want to do so while completing a full and thorough investigation,” Call said. He said many of the material witness interviews had been conducted which gives him confidence he can speak on the issue.

A decision on whether charges will be brought against any of the officers will be made by Kenosha County State’s Attorney Michael Graveley. He said his only duty is to determine if any of the officers on the scene committed a criminal act that can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

Local NAACP and Urban League Respond

Anthony Davis, President of the NAACP Kenosha Branch, stressed a need to work together. “We want everyone to understand, we have to find a way to deescalate what has been happening around here in our city,” Davis said.

James Hall of Urban League Racine-Kenosha called for systems and infrastructure to be upgraded in areas where there are people of color. He said the community members need time to heal, and express themselves. He said the time for change is now.

“If Kenosha can make this change the entire country will follow,” Hall said.

Chicago Residents in Kenosha

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Wisconsin welcomed 25,155 new arrivals from Illinois in 2018, the largest number of people who entered the state from other regions.

Many “Windy City” residents have moved into the Kenosha area because they say Wisconsin taxes are cheaper, there is less crime, better schools and a better environment in which to raise children, according to the Kenosha Area Business Alliance. They say Kenosha offers the same lakefront amenities, familiar restaurants (a Giordano’s Pizza opened last year) and transportation options directly to Chicago via Metra or a short drive.

But the one thing they could not escape is the Black community’s strained relationship with police.

Former Chicago resident Drake Bush owns a tanning salon in Kenosha and his mother served as an officer for a number of years on the Chicago State University police department. Bush was not fearful of looters damaging his business, even though it was being boarded up. Instead, Bush understood the bigger picture.

“People cannot forget what action (the shooting of Blake) is causing the reaction (the looting),” he told the Crusader. “We have to address the problem if we want different results. I mean it is what it is at this point.”

No Body Cameras Worn by Kenosha Police

Kenosha police officers do not wear body cameras, even though the city’s governing body approved the measure back in 2017.

The city has failed to purchase the cameras. Recently they moved $200,000 earmarked to purchase the cameras in 2020, to 2021, citing a budget crunch.

That decision may now haunt city officials as the world has turned its attention to Kenosha.

“What price tag can you put on a human life?” said former Kenosha Alderman Kevin Mathewson, who before he resigned in July of 2017, co-sponsored the resolution that passed unanimously for police body cams. “I mean I hate to say I told you so. But, I mean the mayor and the council kicked the can down the road because they figured nobody would notice.”

Alderman Rocco J. Lamacchia Sr. represents the fifth district. He too co-authored the resolution and believes given the recent shooting of Blake, the Common Council will have no choice but to act on the resolution. He believes had there been images presented to the public from a different angle, they may have been able to avoid a lot of the rioting that took place.

“Some money got pushed around for other things. We needed a new firehouse,” he told a reporter for Fox6 in Milwaukee as explanation why officers were not fitted with cameras.

In the meantime, residents of Kenosha remain on edge not knowing what to expect in the days and nights to come. Their once quiet city has now been invaded by interlopers from other communities who seem hellbent on creating and thriving off chaos.

Civil Unrest

In the days following the shooting, Kenosha has experienced serious acts of mob looting, shootings, and property damage that have kept residents’ emotions frayed. Many of the small shops in the city’s downtown were targeted along with the county courthouse, which houses the city’s police and county sheriff’s offices.

The most serious event occurred on the night of August 25 when a 17-year old white male from Antioch, Illinois shot three people, killing two.

The suspect, Kyle Rittenhouse, was seen on video shooting people in the 6300 block of Sheridan Road.

He then ran towards police officers with his hands in the air, but with an AR-15 rifle dangling from a shoulder sling in front of his body. Police however ignored him, even as witnesses were screaming at officers that they had just witnessed Rittenhouse shoot several people.

Police officials could not explain why or how they allowed Rittenhouse to escape without even being questioned. He was arrested 12 hours later by Antioch police and is currently being held in a juvenile detention center in Lake County Illinois. He is scheduled to appear in court on August 28. He is being held on a warrant for first-degree murder.

Many African Americans say Rittenhouse’s treatment is part of the reason why the protests are needed.

They say a white violent suspect is treated with more respect, than an African American suspect who is not aggressive at all.

“No matter what they seem to do, they always seem to be taken alive with not a scratch on them,” Bush said.

“Think about how Dylann Roof was treated after he murdered all of those Black people in South Carolina. This is why people are out here protesting.”