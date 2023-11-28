Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Changes in the tax law: know before you file

The Chicago Bar Association is partnering with the Chicago Public Library and the Evanston Public Library to present a free virtual event for  residents on Tuesday, November 28 @ 6 pm. We will host an interactive discussion on new changes to the tax law this year and what resident need to keep in mind when preparing to file taxes this year. There will be a 30-minute presentation followed by a 30-minute Q & A session.  Each Law at the Library program features a presentation by an experienced attorney, followed by a brief question and answer session. All events are free, open to the public, and conducted via Zoom. Registration is required. To register or for additional information, visit https://evanston.libnet.info/event/9121005.

 For a referral to a CBA lawyer, visit www.lrs.chicagobar.org.  

