“CHANGE HAS COME TO CALUMET CITY” — Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones to announce historical firsts

The Horrible Stain Of The Racist Past Begins To Be Removed As Mayor Appoints African Americans Into Key Leadership Posts

Positions Of Chief Of Staff, Assigned Lawyers, Deputy Chief, It Personnel And Engineering Now Reflects The Diverse Makeup Of Calumet City

“CHANGE HAS COME TO CALUMET CITY”

Saturday, June 19th, @11:00 AM

Schrum Memorial Middle School, 485 165th Street, Calumet City, Illinois

Thaddeus M. Jones–Mayor of Calumet City–will announce historical firsts within the Calumet City government during a Calumet City Juneteenth celebration. These appointments are the beginning of many other moves that will better reflect the diversity of Calumet City.

“I’m pleased to announce that Calumet City is removing itself from the extremely negative stain of division, discrimination and lack of inclusion. Our residents will now see a more diverse Calumet City that reflects the diversity of our town.” Says Mayor Jones.

The mayor will make public of these appointments as Calumet City officially recognizes the Juneteenth holiday. The School District has opened its doors to ensure that students not only participate in the festive celebration but understand the significance of the events that led to the Juneteenth National Holiday.

Jones adds, “I have never been prouder of our nation for embracing the proposed national holiday honoring Juneteenth. Both our Federal and State governments have made this occasion so special. I applaud both President Biden and Governor Pritzker for their commitment to diversity,”