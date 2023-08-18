Champlified Health & Wellness Solutions partners with the American Diabetes Association and Baxter International Foundation for its inaugural 5K walk/run

Champlified Health and Wellness Solutions, the American Diabetes Association® and Baxter International Foundation have partnered together to introduce the Know Diabetes? No Diabetes. (KDND) campaign for greater Chicago residents. The organization is hosting their inaugural 5k walk/run on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Carver Park 939 133rd Street, Chicago, IL 60837. Registration begins at 7 a.m. with the race starting at 8 a.m. The 5k will honor Altgeld Gardens pioneer Hazel Jonhson affectionately known as the “Mother of Environment Justice”. This event is free and open to the public.

Diabetes disportionately affects black and brown communities, especially in areas where healthy foods are sparse. If communities do not have healthy food readily available and do not have the means to travel to get it, then communities suffer and can die. KDND is a free program designed for communities that do not have access to healthy foods. KDND will be hosting events throughout the year in communities across greater Chicago. Schedules of events and registrations are available by visiting the website: champlified.org.

Champlified Health and Wellness Solutions is founded by Victoria Tolbert-Ashley and is based out of Chicago, IL. Champlified is an individual consulting firm providing access to scalable capital for marginalized businesses, researching, and providing community engagement in health driven programs. Champlified is vital because it gives the opportunity to build organizations focused on financial growth, health improvement, and an increasingly solid education for a population who doesn’t have genuine people fighting for them.