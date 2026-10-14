CEWD Connects Career Seekers with Industry Pathways at Energy Up Chicago Concert

Presented with Urban League partners, the free concert and workforce development experience invites Chicagoland residents to meet professionals and learn how to get started in energy

As the energy industry prepares for significant hiring needs over the next decade, the Center for Energy Workforce Development (CEWD) is partnering with the National Urban League and its local affiliate, Chicago Urban League, to host Energy Up Chicago, a concert and career connection experience at the House of Blues on Wednesday, October 14.

The free concert will pair live music with career exploration for Chicagoland residents ages 18 to 35. Attendees can speak with energy employers in a high energy social environment while identifying practical entry points based on their interests and experience. The event comes at a time when the industry is navigating hiring demands driven by technology shifts and infrastructure investment.

Featuring BabyChiefDoIt, Star Bandz, Mother Nature, and Power 92 DJs Pharris and Nehpets, Energy Up Chicago is presented through the Urban Energy Jobs program, led by the National Urban League and CEWD. The program connects energy employers and local communities to provide training, mentorship, and exposure to available roles. The Chicago Urban League contributes the relationships and local insight needed to reach Chicagoland residents and share relevant workforce resources.

“Strengthening the energy workforce requires us to reach people sooner and make the routes easier to understand,” said Cornell Johnson, CEWD’s director of strategic partnerships and community engagement. “Together with our partners, Energy Up Chicago brings those connections closer to home. We want to inspire the next generation of skilled professionals, and that starts with giving local residents a clearer roadmap to help them find their place in energy.”

About 5% of Illinois’ workforce was employed in the energy sector in 2024, highlighting the industry’s important role across the state. Over the last four years, the Urban Energy Jobs program has placed nearly 500 people into energy careers in Chicago, Houston, Louisville, New Orleans, and St. Louis.

Those job connections have generated more than $20 million in economic mobility, with participants earning an average starting wage of $21 an hour. At the concert, attendees can meet Chicago Urban League representatives and local employers to learn more about the program and introductory events in the weeks following the concert.

“The future of the energy industry depends on reaching talented young people where they are and helping them see themselves in these careers,” National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. Morial said. “Energy Up Chicago combines culture, community, and career opportunity to introduce residents to an industry that is growing, evolving, and hiring. By creating clear pathways into apprenticeships, training programs, and skilled careers, we are helping ensure that Black and underserved communities share fully in the economic opportunities of the energy transition. That is what equitable workforce development looks like in action.”

Energy offers many ways to put existing skills and interests to work, and earn competitive pay. Roles span power generation and distribution, construction, manufacturing, skilled trades, engineering, technology, and business. Entry requirements vary by position, ranging across apprenticeships, certifications, technical programs, or college degree. Through its Get Into Energy initiative, CEWD gives students, career seekers, and job changers a closer look at this range of work and provides resources to explore pathways. Energy Up Chicago brings that exploration into the community.

The concert is produced by Impact Data & Events with talent booked by Live Nation Urban. Admission is free, but advance registration is required. Career seekers and job changers can register to receive a QR code for entry into the culture and community career event at www.makeanimpactconcerts.org/chicago.

About the Center for Energy Workforce Development

The Center for Energy Workforce Development (CEWD) is a nonprofit consortium of energy employers, their associations, labor partners, and others committed to the development of a skilled energy workforce. To learn more, visit www.CEWD.org or www.GetIntoEnergy.org.

About the National Urban League

The National Urban League is a historic civil rights organization dedicated to economic empowerment in order to elevate the standard of living in historically underserved urban communities. The National Urban League spearheads the efforts of its 93 local affiliates through the development of programs, public policy research and advocacy, providing direct services that impact and improve the lives of nearly 4 million people annually nationwide. Visit www.nul.org and follow us on Facebook, Threads, Instagram, and YouTube: @NatUrbanLeague.

About the Chicago Urban League

Established in 1916, the Chicago Urban League helps people find jobs and establish careers, become homeowners, enhance their educational experiences, strengthen their leadership skills, and grow their businesses. One of the oldest and largest affiliates of the National Urban League, Chicago Urban League promotes strong, sustainable communities through advocacy, innovation, and collaborative community, corporate and civic relationships. https://chiul.org/