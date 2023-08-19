Central State University won three National Championships in the 90s

Photo caption: Central State University

When it comes to Central State University athletics, the school produced three National Championship Football Teams in the 1990s. The team won NAIA Division I Football Championships in 1990, 1992 and three years later, in 1995.

According to Central State University, the university is a member of the Division II level of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), primarily competing in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) since the 2015–16 academic year (with football joining first as an affiliate member from 2013–14 to 2015 before upgrading for all sports).

Central State University’s bio also states the school competed in the D-II Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC) from 2012–13 to 2014–15, and as an NCAA D-II Independent from 2002–03 to 2011–12; as well as competing in the American Mideast Conference of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) from 2000–01 to 2001–02.

Central State competes in 10-plus intercollegiate varsity sports: men’s sports include basketball, cross country, football, Track & Field (indoor and outdoor) and volleyball; women’s sports include basketball, cross country, Track & Field (indoor and outdoor) and volleyball.

School Rivalries:

CSU’s main athletic rivals are the Kentucky State Thorobreds and the West Virginia State Yellow Jackets.