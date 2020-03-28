Centier Bank temporarily closes branch lobbies amid coronavirus threat 

Michael E. Schrage, CEO and Chairman of Centier Bank, recently announced the bank has temporarily closed all branch lobbies and in-store branches, limiting service to drive-up banking, in an effort to minimize social exposure during the global coronavirus threat.

The decision was made following guidance and information from the Centers for Disease Control, as well as local health and government officials. The temporary closure will last until further notice.

“On behalf of everyone at Centier Bank, our hearts go out to those who have been affected by coronavirus —not only those who have contracted the virus— but their caretakers, as well as those in the workforce who have been impacted by closures,” Schrage said in a statement March 24, 2020.

“Our top priority at Centier Bank is always, and remains to be, the health and safety of our clients, associates, and our communities.”

Additionally, Centier Bank is posting business updates and directing clients to utilize digital banking resources, as well as other pertinent information on a page within its website: https://Centier.com/Coronavirus.

“At this time, we are encouraging our clients to enroll in digital banking, as well as update their email address by logging into their accounts, so they can receive our updates and communication,” Schrage explained. “The coronavirus page on our website provides instructions to walk clients through the steps.

Our universal bankers are also available during business hours at the branches and can be reached by phone to make an appointment for services that require inside access.”

For a directory of Centier Bank branch locations and phone numbers, go to https://centier.com/locations. For more information about Centier Bank, go to centier.com.