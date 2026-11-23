Centier Bank, a Merrillville-based financial institution with a longstanding presence in Northwest Indiana, has been named the top bank to work for in Indiana and ranked sixth nationally in American Banker’s 2026 Best Banks to Work For list.

The rankings, released November 10, place Centier among 100 financial institutions recognized for workplace culture, employee satisfaction and benefits. According to the bank, it has held the top ranking among Indiana banks for nine consecutive years and has appeared on the national list every year since the program began 14 years ago.

The distinction brings attention to one of Northwest Indiana’s major banking employers and to the role local financial institutions play in providing jobs, banking services and opportunities for economic development in communities such as Gary, East Chicago and Hammond.

“Centier has built our bank and our culture on putting people first and doing what’s right,” said Chris Campbell, president of Centier Bank. “This incredible American Banker Best Banks to Work For ranking and recognition means a lot to Centier, especially this year, as it reinforces that the relationships that we continue to foster and nurture, both internally and externally, really are everything to us.”

American Banker, a financial industry publication, worked with Best Companies Group to assess participating institutions. The evaluation considered workplace policies, practices, benefits and demographics, along with anonymous employee surveys about their experiences and attitudes toward their employers.

Employee responses accounted for approximately 75% of the overall score. The remaining 25% came from a review of the banks’ workplace practices and policies. Participating banks were required to have at least 50 employees in the United States and to have operated for at least one year.

For workers in Northwest Indiana, the recognition may be especially relevant as employers compete to recruit and retain qualified employees.

The survey-based ranking reflects employees’ views of their workplaces rather than solely the assessments of executives or outside observers.

“Centier has a long heritage of caring for our associates, because we know that they are the heart of our culture and organization,” said Chrisanne Christ, the bank’s chief people officer. “We are very lucky to employ the best and brightest associates in the industry, but even more important, they are some of the kindest and most caring individuals. Doing what we can to support and invest in them is the undercurrent for everything we do.”

Founded in 1895, Centier describes itself as Indiana’s largest privately owned, family-operated bank. It reports more than $10 billion in assets, more than 1,100 employees and over 64 offices serving 35 communities in 12 counties. The institution remains under fifth-generation family ownership and says it intends to remain independent.

In Gary and neighboring communities with substantial Black populations, a bank’s local significance extends beyond its standing as an employer. Access to neighborhood banking, mortgage financing, financial education and capital for small businesses can affect whether residents and entrepreneurs have the tools to build wealth and expand local commerce.

Centier maintains banking locations in Gary and elsewhere in Northwest Indiana. Its regional presence provides an opportunity to examine how banking institutions serve established neighborhoods, new entrepreneurs and communities seeking greater private investment. The bank’s workplace ranking, however, does not measure lending outcomes or the distribution of financial services among racial and ethnic groups.

Additional information about Centier’s programs for Black-owned businesses and financial education efforts in Gary and surrounding communities has been requested for possible future coverage.

“The banks recognized as Best Banks to Work For are institutions employees want to join and stay,” said Chana Schoenberger, editor-in-chief of American Banker. “They understand how to give workers reasons to find purpose in their jobs.”

Centier also reports recognition from the Indiana Chamber of Commerce for its workplace environment and from Northwest Indiana Business Magazine for business banking and customer service. Its latest national ranking adds to those honors while highlighting the importance of employee experience in an industry built on long-term customer relationships.