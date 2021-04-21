Centier Bank promotes Rochella Neely to assistant vice president of the bank

Michael E. Schrage, CEO and Chairman of Centier Bank announced the recent promotion of Rochella Neely to Assistant Vice President of the bank.

Neely joined Centier Bank in June of 2020 and serves as branch manager at Centier Bank’s Highland branch. Neely has a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management and is currently a member of The National Drifters Incorporated.

“I have strived to ensure our clients have a memorable experience by delivering World Class Service and continuing to maximize branch growth and connecting and supporting the community,” Neely said. “Centier goes above and beyond to reward the hard work of its associates, and I am proud to receive this recognition.”

LaToya Goodwin, Regional Sales Manager at Centier Bank, said Neely is committed to supporting the community, demonstrated by her leading financial literacy initiatives, homebuyer workshops, and participating in community development initiatives.

“Rochella has taken great pride in leading her team, while also developing solid financial relationships with clients and community partners,” Goodwin said. “Her loyalty and devotion is an inspiration to those around her.”

Neely resides in Lansing, Ill., with her husband, Reginald, and their two children.