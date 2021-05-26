Centier Bank named ‘Best Place to Work’ for 15th year in a row

Michael E. Schrage, CEO and Chairman of Centier Bank, is proud to announce the Indiana Chamber of Commerce has ranked Centier as the #2 “Best Places To Work in Indiana.” The annual awards honored a total of 125 companies from across the state today at the annual celebration held at the Indiana Convention Center and live-streamed virtually.

Schrage said he is honored that Centier is continuing its 15-year streak of this recognition by the Indiana Chamber, but this year’s announcement feels especially meaningful.

“The last year has shown that when challenges blindside us, we rise to the occasion together—as a family—to lift each other up and carry one another through the dark times, so that we can celebrate the good times,” Schrage said. “Our most valuable resources at Centier Bank are the people who work here–who passionately serve the communities across our Indiana footprint.”

Chrisanne Christ, Senior Partner overseeing Human Resources Development, said Centier Bank’s unique, holistic approach to caring for its associates is what makes Centier an award-winning place to work.

“It’s vital that our associates feel cared for, heard, and supported in every aspect of their lives, so they can be their best,” Christ said. “This kind of support benefits the individual, as well as their families, their clients, and communities. This award is a result of the efforts and benefits we provide to nurture our associates, and there is no greater feeling.”

Rankings were revealed in four categories based on company size, and Centier placed second in the Large Company category. Rankings are determined through employer reports and anonymous, comprehensive employee surveys. Christ also mentioned Centier associates rated the employer 97%, across all categories, an all-time high score for the company.

For more information on the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s Best Places to Work list, go to indianachamber.com. For more information about Centier Bank, go to centier.com.