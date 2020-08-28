Census 2020 Facebook Live Town Hall Meeting

Saturday, August 29th – 11 a.m. – 3 pm.

Live From DuSable Museum, Stand Up And Be Counted!

Chicago’s Black Cowboys To Appear

On Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 11:00 a..m. – 3:00 p.m. CAPs hosts a Census 2020 Facebook Live Town Hall Meeting in association with DuSable Museum in Chicago. The DuSable is located in Washington Park at 57th and Cottage Grove (740 E. 56th Place) and the event will be held outside in the park space just in front of the museum. Speakers at the Town Hall will include Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, Illinois State Senator Robert Peters, 13th District, 3rd Ward Alderman Pat Dowell and other community leaders. Media personality Bonnie DeShong will be the moderator. The purpose of the event is to help residents understand why Census 2020 is critically important to them.

Attendees will be able to view the Town Hall in person and it will also be streamed live by accessing the CAPs (Community Assistance Programs) Facebook page. The actual Town Hall will take place from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. U.S. Census takers will be on-site and people who fill out the census that day at the event will receive a free lunch while supplies last. This great event for all ages will also include additional food, fun, entertainment and music. Murdock and Chicago’s Black Cowboys will appear to meet and greet and give rides. Safe social distancing will be practiced.

The Town Hall is being hosted by CAPs in association with the Dusable Museum. It’s particularly important for area residents to fill out Census 2020 and let their voices be heard. Healthcare dollars are on the line because of the answers given for Census 2020. Over $675 billion in annual federal dollars will go to the funding of healthcare, jobs, schools and education, housing, public transportation, food assistance, medicare, programs for seniors, children, teens, women, men, families, the homeless and more.

About Census 2020:

Census 2020 wants to make sure all residents understand that their answers count for them, their families, friends and neighbors. When you answer the census your voice counts for equity, democracy and justice. To find out more go to www.SouthsideCensus.com or www.2020census.gov.

About CAPs:

CAPs (Community Assistance Programs) works to create a strong community workforce. CAPs offers customized training for employment placement in healthcare, retail, manufacturing, security, janitorial, warehousing, truck driving, clerical, customer service and many other areas. Michael Holmes is the Census Project Director. For more information go to www.capsinc.org or call 773-568-1782.