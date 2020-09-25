Census 2020 End of Summer/ Fall Kick-Off Celebration

Census, Free Lunch/Harold’sChicken & Backpack Give-a-way

Saturday, September 26th, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., 76th & Stony Island

On Saturday, September 26th from 11:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m., South Central Community Services in association with CAPs (Community Assistance Programs) will host a Census 2020 Free Lunch – fromHarold’s Chicken (while supplies last) and Backpack Giveaway at 76th and Stony Island in Chicago in the Mall Parking Lot. Live DJ Music, fun and other giveaways will be a part of this family friendly event great for all ages. People can sign up for Census 2020 while there is still time,and get more information about why it is so important to their community. Safe social distancing practices will be observed. Voter registration will also be available.

Now more than ever it’s important for area residents to fill out Census 2020 and let their voices be heard. Healthcare dollars are on the line because of the answers given for Census 2020. Over $675 billion in annual federal dollars will go to the funding of healthcare, jobs, schools and education, housing, public transportation, food assistance, medicare, programs for seniors, children, teens, women, men, families, homeless and more. Residents will also be reminded that their answers are confidential.

This event is a great way for attendees to positively celebrate with their friends and neighbors, make a difference for their communities and kick-off the Fall Season.

About Census 2020:

Census 2020 wants to make sure all residents understand that their answers count for them, their families, friends and neighbors. When you answer the census your voice counts for equity, democracy and justice. To find out more go to www.SouthsideCensus.com or www.2020census.gov.

About South Central Community Services, Inc.:

South Central Community Services, Inc.is a major comprehensive social service agency, offering programs and services each year for thousands of residents, ranging from youth to senior citizens, in Chatham, Avalon Park and several other southside communities. Programs and services include: Youth Literacy Reading Programs, Day Treatment Elementary and High School programs, After School Programs, Healthy Eating & Cooking for Youth, Biddy Basketball, Little League Baseball, Summer Enrichment Camps, Brag Club for Seniors, Senior Recreation Services,Wellness Massage Services, and job listings. Malcolm Weems is Chairman, Bonnie DeShong is First Vice Chairman and Angela Harkless-Byrd is Executive Director. Go to www.sccsinc.org.

About CAPs:

CAPs (Community Assistance Programs) works to create a strong community workforce. CAPs offers customized training for employment placement in healthcare, retail, manufacturing, security, janitorial, warehousing, truck driving, clerical, customer service and many other areas. Michael Holmes is the Census Project Director. For more information go to www.capsinc.org.