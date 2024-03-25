Celtics continue their nine game winning with victory over the Bulls 

CHICAGO BULLS VS. BOSTON CELTICS at United Center in Chicago on March 23, 2024: Bulls’ #11, DeMar DeRozan, scored 28 points during the game. However, Boston emerged victorious, defeating the Bulls 124 to 113. (Photo by Marcus Robinson)

The Chicago Bulls are now 34-37 on the season after losing 124-113 to the Boston Celtics on Saturday, March 23, at the United Center.

The Bulls were led by forward DeMar DeRozan, who scored a game-high 28 points while going 12 of 19 from the field.

According to Bulls PR, Chicago had seven players score in double-figures. The Bulls have had all five starters scored 10-plus points in back-to-back games (3/21-3/23).

The Bulls only had seven turnovers during the contest, which marks Chicago’s 21st game this season with less than 10 turnovers. This total is tied for second in the NBA this season in such games recorded, Bulls PR added.

The Celtics went on an 11-4 run between 3:39 in the fourth quarter to 1:29 remaining in regulation to establish their largest lead of the game of 13 (111-124). This was enough to ice the game for Boston, as Chicago would come no closer than 11 points (113-124) within the Celtics lead for the remainder of the contest. There were 18 lead changes and seven ties throughout the game. Chicago held its final lead of the game at 92-91 with 53.6 seconds left in the third quarter, added Bulls PR.

With the loss, the Bulls remained in 9th place of the Eastern Conference Standings. The team will play their next game versus Washington on Monday, March 25, at the UC. Game time 7 p.m.