Celebrity Sing-Off scheduled at The Glen

The African American Achievers Youth Corps, Inc. will host their 7th Annual “Celebrity Sing-Off” featuring area celebrities on Sunday, April 30 at 5 p.m. in the Glen, 20 West Ridge Road, in Gary.

Dr. Vernon G. Smith, Board Chairman, said the event will feature elected officials and leaders of Gary and Northwest Indiana. Among those performing will be Congressman Frank Mrvan; WLTH radio personalities, Natalie Ammons, Larry Jenkins, Eve Gomez and LaTrice Long; Gary Councilpersons Ron Brewer and Lori Latham; Business owners Jonathan Portis, Janis Powell, ChelseaWhittington, and Amina Taylor; West Side Theater Director Mark Spencer; State Representatives Earl Harris, Carolyn Jackson, and Vernon G. Smith; Superior Court Judge Gina Jones; County Assessor Bill Emerson; educator Vernon Williams, and others.

Tickets for the event are $15 and may be purchased at Beautiful Things, 3570 Village Court. The cost at the door will be $20. For additional information contact Smith at 887-2046.