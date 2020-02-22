Celebrity Sing-Off scheduled at The Glen

The African American Achievers Youth Corps, Inc. (AAAYC) will host their 4th Annual “Celebrity Sing-Off” featuring area celebrities on Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m. in the Glen, 20 West Ridge Road, in Gary.

Dr. Vernon G. Smith, AAAYC Board Chairman, said the event will feature elected officials and leaders of Gary and Northwest Indiana who will sing or lip sync popular songs for the enjoyment of guests. Among those performing will be Senator Lonnie Randolph; Representatives Earl Harris Jr. and Carolyn Jackson; Mayor Jerome Prince; Councilman Cozy Weatherspoon; Merrillville Clerk-Treasurer, Kelly White Gibson; Calumet Township Board Member, Darren Washington; Radio personalities, Natalie Ammons, Eve Gomez and Larry A. Jenkins; North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan and Mrs. Mrvan; Gary School Board member, Robert Buggs; Urban League President and CEO, Dr. Vanessa McCloud; Fashion Designer Queen Toppin; Educator Vernon Williams; and many others.

Tickets for the event are $15 and may be purchased at Beautiful Things, 3570 Village Court. The cost at the door will be $20. For additional information contact Smith at 887-2046.